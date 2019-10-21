WL-S BOE candidate asks for votes

The West Liberty School Board needs somebody in there that is ready to make decisive decisions and not be afraid to question status quo. There has been talk about re-implementing the drug testing policy for the past three years; however there has yet to be a vote. There is also a group making a push to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars of tax payer money on a baseball field that does not help our students in the classroom and is not a required item. For change vote Trey Richardson.

Trey Richardson

Urbana