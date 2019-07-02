Urbana shines in 27th CCPA Tour

Urbana was bustling this week-end as the 27th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour welcomed visitors from surrounding communities as well as Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana , and Pennsylvania. The Champaign County Preservation Alliance wishes to thank all those individuals who made this event a huge success.

The CCPA is extremely grateful to the home and garden owners, the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, The Champaign County Historical Society Museum, The Johnny Appleseed Museum and Urbana Dental Smiles who opened their doors for the public to experience preservation first-hand. This is a great commitment on their part and we appreciate their generosity in making the tour possible. Thank you! To the guardians of our NX23 Railcar, Ken Davis, Howard Brust and Gary Salzgaber, thanks for sharing your knowledge of the railcar and railroad history with our visitors.

The CCPA would be unable to sponsor this event without the monetary support of the entire community and we offer a special thank you to our benefactors, Bundy Baking Solutions and The Peoples Savings Bank, our site sponsors, patrons, special friends, contributors and those who purchased ads in our program booklet.

Our 228 volunteers who served as guides at each site and those who drove the shuttle vans truly make this event possible. We could not offer this tour without your help – it is a community event and we appreciate your support!

To Urbana Mayor Bill Bean, Chad Hall, Colin Stein and the Urbana street department, and the Urbana police division, we appreciate your help with displaying our banners, keeping our visitors safe and all the “behind the scenes” support in preparation for the event.

The Urbana Daily Citizen did an outstanding job presenting the daily articles which offered a “glimpse” of what was to come! Our thanks to Brenda Burns, Kathy Fox, Lane Moon and staff for their help and cooperation with the coverage of our event.

Many thanks to the county auto agencies for the loan of the shuttle vans, our local florist for the outstanding floral arrangements, area businesses for their advertising, and help with our pre-sale tickets and all the crafters and entertainers who participated.

Our hats off to the excellent tour committee who dedicated hundreds of hours to ensure a fun-filled, memorable weekend for those who came to experience Urbana’s hospitality. They are one awesome group!

By Sandy Gonzalez

Sandy Gonzalez is chairperson for the Champaign County Preservation Alliance’s Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour.

Sandy Gonzalez is chairperson for the Champaign County Preservation Alliance’s Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour.