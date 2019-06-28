Celebrity Waiter dinner a success

On behalf of the entire Board of Trustees of the Cancer Association of Champaign County, I want to thank everyone who helped make our celebrity waiter dinner this year such a success. We served 97 dinner guests, and our celebrity waiters collected $3,385 in tips. All told with our sale of $620 worth of raffle tickets, we totaled $4,005 for the cancer association.

First and foremost, thank you to our celebrity waiters, Jamie Houseman, Karen Bailey, Scott Delong, Brett Evilsizor, Nick Selvaggio and Paul Waldsmith. Your hard work is so greatly appreciated.

Thank you to Patrick Field and his entire staff at the Coppertop for another amazing job. Specifically Kathy, Tiffany, Joann, Tyler, Dianne and Josh.

Most importantly, thank you so much to our dinner guests. Your generosity is truly heartwarming. Understand that because the Cancer Association of Champaign County is made up of all volunteers, nearly every penny donated will go to provide some type of assistance to family members, friends or neighbors right here in Champaign County fighting this horrible disease. Know also that with your continued generosity and support, we will fight alongside them until the day comes when it is no longer necessary to have a celebrity waiter dinner.

Brett Gilbert

Cancer Association of Champaign County

Board of Trustees