Reader congratulates airport manager

Kudos to Elton Cultice for the excellent job he has done at Grimes Field. Under his stewardship the airport has significantly increased the level of activity. It’s great to see the Balloon Festival return, supplementing MERFI and other regularly scheduled air events that make the airport “the place to be” on more than just the 4th of July. Elton’s coordination with the members of the Champaign County Pilots Association and other airport denizens has helped develop a sense of community that is reflected in continual incremental steps forward. Grimes Field is the only airport I know of with three (3!) museums on the field. That says a lot about its popularity as a destination with both aviators and terrestrial visitors. His recognition by the Ohio Aviation Association as Airport Manager of the Year is well deserved. Keep up the good work!

Lou Driever

Urbana