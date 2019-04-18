Reader: Vote no on city levy

Vote no on the Urbana income tax issue. Replacing the .4% Emergency Services tax with a full 1% tax will cause our total city income tax to increase by 43%. This increase would allow reallocating general budget money from Emergency Services to other items; while only modestly increasing the Emergency Services budget. The improving economy is significantly increasing revenue through the current tax rate; as the city’s financial reports indicate. The recently passed gasoline tax will increase the city’s share approximately 63%. The Storm Water Utility Fee added in 2017 is another significant new income source for the city.

Brian Wonn

Urbana