Vote yes for WL-S

Thank you for your support and involvement with your local school district. This support and involvement along with the dedication of the staff, administrators, Board of Education and the students is what makes WL- S School one of the best schools in the state. On May 7 you are being asked to continue your support and involvement by voting yes on the 1% percent income tax renewal. This 1% contributes approximately $1.4 million to the schools’ operating budget and is vital for the continued success of our school and communities. Please vote yes on May 7.

Steve Godwin

West Liberty