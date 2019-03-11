Low birth rate to blame

Carol Marak’s article “Some elders have no one in time of crisis” (Urbana Daily Citizen, March 8, p. 3) is correct in claiming that “even if [they] do have loved ones, who’s to say they’ll be around when and if [they] need them?” Younger family members move around the country and abroad, leaving their elderly to fend for themselves.

Seniorcare.com is an excellent publication, but judging from this article, it leaves out the feeble birth-rate in the U.S. On June 12, 2018, Champaign Co. Right to Life addressed this kind of failure in a letter to the Citizen: “In the next 22 years, Ohio’s overall population is expected to grow by just 2 percent, while the 60+ population will grow by 40 percent. In 2015 the Ohio birth-rate was 63.1 babies per 1,000 women aged 15-44. That’s well under 10 percent of the childbearing population having children. Also, in 2016 Ohio’s abortion clinics destroyed just under 20,000 unborn babies.”

The Supreme Court’s 1973 law allowing abortion on request has come home to roost — unfairly. Those over 65 today were only around twenty years of age when the law passed. It was the generation born in the 1930s and 1940s who failed to get it repealed by the U.S. Congress. Indeed, Champaign Co. Right to life finds that those over 65 are strong pro-life supporters — they know the high value of grandchildren. The remedy is to keep out of office those politicians who will keep up the killing and make us pay for it. For guides to forthcoming elections, voters have only to contact us at 653-6745 or at ccrtl1@gmail.com, and we will respond immediately. So will Ohio Right to Life, which has a great website.

Sincerely,

David George & Members

Champaign County Right to Life