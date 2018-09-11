CACC cancels Celebrity Waiters Dinner

The Cancer Association of Champaign County announces the cancellation of the Celebrity Waiters Dinner which had been rescheduled for Sept. 18. Due to issues with arrangements, it has become necessary for the Board of Directors to cancel, but will hold the dinner as usual next year.

This is one of our annual fundraisers in the form of tips. Any donation in lieu of a tip would be welcomed. Please mail your donation to CACC, P.O. Box 38125, Urbana, OH 43078.

We are very grateful for your past support and are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause you. We look forward to seeing you in 2019!

Joyce Newlin

Secretary

CACC