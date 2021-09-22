Celebrating Constitution Week

Editor’s note: The Urbana Chapter DAR submitted information briefs concerning the U.S. Constitution to be published leading up to and during Constitution Week (Sept. 17-23):

“We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect Union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.” These words, written 233 years ago, are the Preamble to our Constitution. This is Constitution Week, September 17 – 23, celebrating the signing of this important document. Read beyond the Preamble to understand the structure of the three branches of our representative government.

Did you know that Inauguration Day is set in the 20th Amendment? The Presidential and Vice Presidential terms end and the next term begins on January 20th following an election. For Senators and Representatives, it ends and begins on January 3rd following an election. The time between the election and Inauguration Day is known as the Lame Duck period, particularly if the President was not reelected. Study the Amendments and the Bill of Rights. Know your Constitution!

The Equal Rights Amendment, which reads in part, “Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex,” was proposed by the 92nd Congress on March 22, 1972, but was not ratified because not enough states approved it. The main reason that states did not approve it was that the process was already in practice.

Constitution Week, September 17 – 23, commemorates the signing of the Constitution of the United States. Did you know that the Constitution does not give the right to have cases heard by a jury of “my” peers? The Constitution does not have the words “separation of church and state” anywhere in it. The only crime that is defined in the Constitution is treason. Specifically, it is adhering to or giving comfort to the enemies of the United States. The Constitution neither prohibits nor encourages that the President and the Vice President be from the same party. Study the Amendments and the Bill of Rights. Know your Constitution!

-This announcement was provided by the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Briefs submitted by Judith Henson of Urbana Chapter DAR’s Constitution Day Committee.

