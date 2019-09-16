Celebrating Constitution Week

Editor’s note: Urbana Chapter DAR invites all to the 4 p.m. Sept. 17, Constitution Week Program and Bell-Ringing Ceremony at Freedom Grove, located near the southwest corner of South U.S. Route 68 and state Route 55. Bells are welcome. The DAR submitted information briefs concerning the U.S. Constitution to be published leading up to and during Constitution Week (Sept. 17-23):

Our Constitution, the cornerstone of our freedoms, was written to protect every American from the abuse of power by government. The Fifth Amendment states that “No person shall be … deprived of life, liberty, or property without due process of law” and it protects us from double jeopardy and incrimination. However, the phrases “innocent until proven guilty” and “presumption of innocence” are not found in the 5th amendment nor in any part of the Constitution. These phrases are derived from English law and are part of our system and considered common law today. Know your Constitution, know your rights, and know what it says and does not say.

Briefs submitted by Judith Henson of Urbana Chapter DAR’s Constitution Day Committee.

