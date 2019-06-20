End of school year this and that

Congratulations to all of our local graduating senior class members.
If you were in band or choir, please consider enjoying “making music” as you continue your education, or move into other endeavors. Music is for a lifetime!
Congratulations are also due to students engaged in music activities throughout the summer. A few persons’ names have reached me. Caitlin Burchett, an incoming freshman at Mechanicsburg, attended the concert band camp at Capital University. She also auditioned on clarinet for the High School “Junior Winds” Band at Capital and has been accepted.
Samantha Schwaderer, who will be a freshman at West Liberty-Salem this fall, attended the High School Flute Workshop at The Ohio State University.
Anna Gaertner, who is a junior home-schooled in the Triad District, studied voice at the Cedarville University High School Music Camp. Becky Preston, violist and a senior at Urbana High School, will continue in the Springfield Youth Symphony Program.
Matthew Craft, a junior at Graham High School, auditioned for a flute position in the Springfield Youth Symphony and has been accepted.
In addition, many of our county youth will be attending church camps, which offer a musical component to their studies.
It is important that we also recognize and congratulate our Middle School/Junior High music students for their participation in the Music Solo and Ensemble Adjudicated Event at Greenville Middle School.
West Liberty students (solo and rating):
7th Grade:
Anna Byrd, vocal solo (1) superior
Mia Elliott, vocal solo – superior
Ivy Cline, piano solo – superior
Julia Wilson, vocal solo (2) excellent
Sidney Larison, vocal solo, excellent
8th Grade
Raven Johnson, vocal solo – superior
Samantha Schwaderer, flute solo – superior
Elijah Shafer, vocal solo – superior
Blair Boyd, vocal solo – excellent
Mechanicsburg
8th Grade
Caitlin Burchett, clarinet solo – superior
vocal solo – superior; piano solo – excellent
Graham Students:
Superior ratings:
Emma Bost, clarinet
Aiden Greek, alto saxophone
Donny Carpenter, trumpet
Claire Crockett, trumpet
Kade Dillow, trombone
Tiffany Carter, trombone
Dakota Biddle, tuba, snare drum
Trumpet Trio: Donny Carpenter,
Clare Crockett, Kelsey Demarco
Excellent ratings:
Lexi McAlexander, clarinet
Briana Bailey, alto saxophone
Jeremiah Pelfrey, alto saxophone
Lauren Smith, tenor saxophone
Thanks to Brice Henry and Jeff Buell for providing much of this information.
All of the spring concerts and programs K-12 in our schools have been much appreciated. Our students and teachers are to be acknowledged for their musical gifts to the community!
Jan Ebert is a retired music educator in Champaign County.