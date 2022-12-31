Mechanicsburg Public Library January activities

60 South Main Street Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044 (937) 834-2004 [email protected] https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/

Hours of operation: Monday –Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday: Closed

Monday, January 2, 2023 All Day: Library is closed in observance of New

Year’s Day.

Wednesday, January 4, 2023 from 2 pm-7pm: Quilt Guild All

Ages. Are you interested in quilts? Quilted a little? Been quilting for

years. Whatever your level, join our group and share the craft with others.

Monday, January 9, 2023 from 3:30 pm-4:30 pm: Explorer’s Club

Ages 6 (Kindergarten) – 5

th Grade. In January, we will explore

Snowflakes!

Tuesday, January 10, 2023 from 5:30 pm-6:30 pm: Bottle Cap

Snowflake Ages 18 +. This is a perfect DIY winter craft to hang around the

house.

Wednesdays, January 11, 18, and 25, 2023 from 11 am-11:45 am:

Story Time Ages 2 – 5. These programs are intended to support early

learning in a group setting. Join us for a mixture of stories and activities that

provide enjoyable opportunities for the children to practice skills that prepare

them for reading. Light snacks will be served. Donations of nutritional snacks are

appreciated.

Thursday, January 12, 2023 from 4 pm-5 pm: Lego Club Ages 5 –

12. Imagine it. Build it. Legos and K’nex will be provided. Donations of new

Legos or money to purchase additional Legos are welcome.

Saturday, January 14, 2023 from 11 am-12 pm: Book Chats &

Snacks: Graphic Novels Ages 13 – 18. A tween/teen book club that

focuses on a genre/author/topic. Meets the 2nd or 3rd Saturday of each month

from 11AM-Noon. Snacks will be provided.

Saturday, January 14, 2023 from 1 pm-2 pm: Bottle Cap

Snowflake Ages 18 +. This is a perfect DIY winter craft to hang around the

house.

Tuesday, January 17, 2023 from 10:30 am-11 am: Facebook

Introduction Ages 18 +. Patrons will learn how to download and sign into

the app. Show all of the different things they can do like share a post, add a

friend, set a profile up, send messages and more.

Friday, January 20, 2023 from 1:30 pm-2 pm: Facebook

Introduction Ages 18 +. Patrons will learn how to download and sign into

the app. Show all of the different things they can do like share a post, add a

friend, set a profile up, send messages and more.

Saturday, January 21, 2023 from 1 pm-3 pm: Author Talk with

Kathy Schulz Ages 18 +. Kathy Schulz will be talking about her book “The

Underground Railroad in Ohio.” She will discuss about Addison White and the

connection between Mechanicsburg and the Underground Railroad. She will

have a Q & A and will be selling and signing books at the end of the session.

Thursday, January 26, 2023 from 2:30 pm-3:30 pm: PG DN Ages

13 – 18. A tween/teen book club that reads a specific title each month and then

gathers on the 4th Thursday to share thoughts and opinions. Meets from 2:30-

3:30 PM. January’s book is Legendborn by Tracy Deonn

Coloring Contest! Kids ages 4-12 are invited to participate in a Winter-themed coloring contest sponsored by the Friends of the Mechanicsburg Public

Library. Pick up coloring sheets starting December 27 and return them by

January 27