History of North Lewisburg to be told Jan. 22

The history of North Lewisburg from 1826 to the present will be the topic of a presentation on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 2 p.m. at the Champaign County Historical Society.

In 1826, Gray Gary liked the valley of Big Darby Creek so well he laid out this village. The name Lewisburg was in honor of General Andrew Lewis, whom he held in high regard, and it was incorporated in 1844. The North Lewisburg motto is “Where family, friends, and traditions stay for a lifetime.”

Max and Janice Coates will be presenting the program on the history of North Lewisburg at the Champaign County Historical Society Museum, located at 809 East Lawn Avenue in Urbana. All are welcome to attend and to find out fun and interesting facts about this area of Rush Township.

Jerry Benedict in his short bed wagon delivering the mail, circa 1918. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/12/web1_rural-mail1.jpeg Jerry Benedict in his short bed wagon delivering the mail, circa 1918. Submitted photo/CCHS

