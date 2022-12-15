WL-S National Honor Society inducts 25

WEST LIBERTY – The West Liberty-Salem Chapter of The National Honor Society inducted 25 new members on Monday, Dec. 12.

New members include two seniors and 23 juniors.

Emma Kauffman presided as the master of ceremony, and the theme was “Reach for the Stars.” President Abbigayle Long offered the opening remarks with her speech that encouraged members to persevere, even when something feels like it’s too demanding or so far out of reach. She shared that just 100 years ago, we couldn’t fathom reaching outer space, but now we have footprints on the moon, and for a small fortune, you can even take a trip there. Her words were meant to inspire our students to continue that forward progression, even when the task is daunting.

Senior Representative Shae Stoner and Secretary Lexy Lee and Historian Brittany Neer introduced new members and presented their induction certificates and Gold Cords.

The ceremony was followed by light refreshments and dessert sponsored by senior NHS members.

The following students were inducted: Whitney Ridenbaugh, Rylie Schultz, Addison McAuley, Abigail Miller, Sari Kitchen, Julia Wilson, Ashley Yoder, Isabelle Wygal, Mallory Bostick, Makenzy Sandefur, Kenzie Phillips, Jaycee Yelton, Megan Hollar, Kerrigan Burgel, Ivy Cline, Abby Guest, Olivia Wilcox, Joey LaRoche, Madeline Cole, Lily Smith, Carter Titus, Veronica Wall, Lillian Weaver, Bailey Poppe and Chaley Wade.

Pictured in front row (left to right): Whitney Ridenbaugh, Rylie Schultz, Addison McAuley, Abigail Miller, Sari Kitchen, Julia Wilson, Ashley Yoder, Isabelle Wygal; second row: Mallory Bostick, Makenzy Sandefur, Kenzie Phillips, Jaycee Yelton, Megan Hollar, Kerrigan Burgel, Ivy Cline, Abby Guest, Olivia Wilcox; third row: Joey LaRoche, Madeline Cole, Lily Smith, Carter Titus, Veronica Wall, Lillian Weaver, Bailey Poppe and Chaley Wade. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/12/web1_wlsNHS.jpg Pictured in front row (left to right): Whitney Ridenbaugh, Rylie Schultz, Addison McAuley, Abigail Miller, Sari Kitchen, Julia Wilson, Ashley Yoder, Isabelle Wygal; second row: Mallory Bostick, Makenzy Sandefur, Kenzie Phillips, Jaycee Yelton, Megan Hollar, Kerrigan Burgel, Ivy Cline, Abby Guest, Olivia Wilcox; third row: Joey LaRoche, Madeline Cole, Lily Smith, Carter Titus, Veronica Wall, Lillian Weaver, Bailey Poppe and Chaley Wade. Submitted photo

Info from West Liberty-Salem

