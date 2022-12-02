PETS OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet Lilly!

Lilly and her siblings were found in a taped-up box when they were just little kittens last June. She is a very sweet kitty who likes to play and be brushed. Lilly is 8 months old: a beautiful white with tiger markings, already spayed and up to date on her vaccines. She would likely do well in most any home. Come visit her today at the PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West US Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

PAWS is having a Christmas Open House on Saturday, Dec. 10 from noon until 3 p.m.. Stop by for light refreshments and a selfie with Santa.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Bobber and I am a coonhound boy and I am just a little over 6 months old. I am all of these things: friendly, affectionate, loyal, gentle, playful, smart, curious, brave, funny, athletic and a couch potato! I am vaccinated, neutered and house trained. I am good with other dogs and older children, but no cats. I came from Kentucky with five of my siblings to Barely Used Pets. I was adopted briefly by a family, but I had a little too much energy for the smaller child in the house. I am fine with older children. So now I need to find a new forever home and hope to have my new family for the holidays! Won’t you please come and see me and make a little room in your home and your heart for a little coonhound boy like me?

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Staff report

Information provided by PAWS and Barely Used Pets

