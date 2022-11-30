Mechanicsburg Christmas event Dec. 10

MECHANICSBURG – Our Towne Mechanicsburg volunteers are proud to present the 2022 Christmas in the Village, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 10 in historic downtown Mechanicsburg.

The day begins with a pancake breakfast from the Mechanicsburg Lions Club from 8 a.m. to noon at Village Hall. A $7 donation supports the renovation and renaming of Unity Park, to be known as the Scott and DeAnn Salee Park.

Find some great Christmas gifts at the Arts & Crafts Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Craft vendors will be set up at the Masonic Temple and Fire House. While there, buy some tickets and take a chance at winning something free at the basket raffle. Local businesses have donated holiday wreaths that will be available for bid in our silent auction. Winners for each of these events will be announced at 3 p.m.

The 1858 Meeting House at 43 E. Sandusky St. will host a variety of musical performances throughout the day. Area music students will perform Christmas music starting at 10 a.m. The Reynoldsburg Community Band returns to Mechanicsburg at noon and the Mechanicsburg High School Marching Band finishes out the day at 1 p.m.

Several churches will be open for activities throughout the day. The Mechanicsburg United Methodist Church will host a Cookie Cutter Bake Sale supporting the United Women in Faith starting from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Gingerbread House Judging at noon. The Mechanicsburg Baptist Church will host crafts, games and refreshments for kids from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Episcopal Church of Our Saviour will celebrate St. Nicholas with family-friendly games, story-telling, a cookie and cocoa bar, crafts and a visit from St. Nicholas from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the Champaign County Youth Choir Carol Sing will perform at 1 p.m.

Around town, Darby Dental will have cookies, hot chocolate, coffee and face painting from 10 a.m. to noon. In addition, the 1876 School House will be open at 11287 Rosedale Road all day.

The Mechanicsburg Public Library will host several great events during the day. Visit Santa Paws from 10-11:30 a.m., Buddy the Elf at 11 a.m. and Elsa and Anna from noon to 2 p.m. A reading of “The Story of Santa Claus’s Farm” is at 11:30 a.m. While at the library, participate in some craft-making, check out the book sale and drop off your letter to Santa from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Horse-drawn wagons will transport visitors from the fire house to Heritage Cooperative in a loop from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the annual Christmas parade will take place at 2 p.m. through town.

After the parade, children can visit with Santa from 3 to 4 p.m. at the 1858 Meeting House.

The Basket Raffle and Wreath Silent Auction drawings will occur at 3 p.m. at the Fire House.

All proceeds support Summer Celebration fireworks. The day wraps up with an invitation for kids and adults of all ages to participate in the free Reindeer Fun Run – a short relay for all ages – at 4:30 p.m. at Unity Park.

Finally, Our Towne Mechanicsburg needs additional volunteers for Christmas in the Village and throughout the year. Text 614-579-2120 if you are interested in helping.

Thank you to Chuck Foss for donating this year’s Christmas tree and all those who helped move, set up and decorate the tree.

For additional information, find Our Towne Mechanicsburg on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/OurTowneMechanicsburg or visit www.mechanicsburgohio.org.

Pictured is a schedule of events for Christmas in the Village. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/11/web1_villagexmas.jpeg Pictured is a schedule of events for Christmas in the Village. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Info from Our Towne Mechanicsburg

