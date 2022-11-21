CIT Class of 2022 announced

As part of a collaborative effort with NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Health), law enforcement, and the Mental Health Drug and Alcohol Services of Logan and Champaign counties, local officials were proud to present the CIT (Crisis Intervention Training) graduating class of 2022.

The lack of mental health crisis services across the U.S. has resulted in law enforcement officers serving as first responders to most crises. A Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) program is an innovative, community-based approach to improve the outcomes of these encounters.

In over 2,700 communities nationwide, CIT programs create connections between law enforcement, mental health providers, hospital emergency services and individuals with mental illness and their families. Through collaborative community partnerships and intensive training, CIT improves communication, identifies mental health resources for those in crisis and ensures officer and community safety.

For more information about CIT, visit NAMI.org.

The CIT group from Union, Logan, Champaign counties is pictured here. Front row, left to right: Clint Lake, Kasie Sepeda, Christine Mercado, Elizabeth Zizelman, Ely Louck and Pete Floyd; kneeling: Nicholas Jarman; back row, Adam Sorensen, Robert Hamilton III, Travis Davidson, Brad Fleck, Woodrow Geer, Alex Wargo, Cale Gibson, Zach Trout and Morgan Brown. Front row, left to right are: Clint Lake, Kasie Sepeda, Christine Mercado, Elizabeth Zizelman, Ely Louck, Pete Floyd of NAMI. Kneeling: Nicholas Jarman. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/11/web1_cit-2022-class-edited.jpg The CIT group from Union, Logan, Champaign counties is pictured here. Front row, left to right: Clint Lake, Kasie Sepeda, Christine Mercado, Elizabeth Zizelman, Ely Louck and Pete Floyd; kneeling: Nicholas Jarman; back row, Adam Sorensen, Robert Hamilton III, Travis Davidson, Brad Fleck, Woodrow Geer, Alex Wargo, Cale Gibson, Zach Trout and Morgan Brown. Front row, left to right are: Clint Lake, Kasie Sepeda, Christine Mercado, Elizabeth Zizelman, Ely Louck, Pete Floyd of NAMI. Kneeling: Nicholas Jarman. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Submitted by Pete Floyd, Champaign/Logan NAMI president

