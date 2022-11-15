11th annual Thanks for Giving Dessert Auction returns

SPRINGFIELD – Second Harvest Food Bank will hold its 11th Annual Thanks for Giving Dessert Auction on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Mother Stewarts Brewing at 102 W. Columbia St., Springfield.

Second Harvest Food Bank CCL is thrilled to be back in-person with this popular event. Held at Mother Stewarts Brewing, local bakers, businesses and organizations are donating delicious desserts to go for big bucks in our live auction.

As the only food bank in Clark, Champaign and Logan counties, Second Harvest Food Bank distributes over eight million pounds of food annually, with over four million pounds going directly to Clark County.

Second Harvest Food Bank’s daily operation consists of sourcing and gathering food, sorting and cataloging the food, then warehousing the inventory to be distributed to agency members throughout a three-county service area. In 2021, SHFB distributed nearly 6.5 million pounds of food to over 39 non-profit member agencies in Clark County. These member agencies served over 6 millions meals to hungry families in our community.

The coronavirus pandemic has shaken our communities in a way we have never seen, resulting in more people utilizing our services here at Second Harvest Food Bank. Even two years later, our numbers continue to be higher than normal and are likely to remain high with inflation and this “new normal.” Your support does make a difference.

Patrons will be able to bid on over 30 desserts including The Flying Pepper’s Mexican Flan, The Farmer’s Daughter pecan pie, as well as delicious local desserts such as baklava, bourbon bread pudding, and more!

The Thanks for Giving Dessert Auction event will be held at Mother Stewarts Brewing from 5-7 p.m. at 102 W. Columbia St. Springfield.

For information, please contact Audrey Vanzant at 937-325-8715 ext. 102 or [email protected]

