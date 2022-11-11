PETS OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter

Pepper is a 10-year-old neutered male who is as loving as can be. He has spent his whole life outside and is ready to live the rest of it inside – he’s so happy about that! Such a good boy too. Come visit him today in the Catacabana room at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Barely Used Pets

My name is Marley and I am an Australian Shepherd mix girl. I am just a little over 2 years old and I am really good with other dogs, cats and children. I am all of these things: friendly, affectionate, loyal, gentle, playful, smart, brave, curious, dignified, athletic, quiet, and a couch potato. When I look at this list I would want to adopt me!

Here’s how I ended up at Barely Used Pets. I was so scared and I was about ready to have my puppies. I didn’t know what to do because I was abandoned! I saw this house and the lady standing out front looked friendly. I went up to her and she said, “What’s wrong honey?” She made me a bed and I had 14 puppies that night. She was my angel! They found homes for 10 of my babies when they were old enough. But they were moving and could not take me and the other 4 puppies … so we came to Barely Used Pets to find our forever homes. I have really been blessed with that nice lady helping me find homes for so many of my babies, and now being at Barely Used Pets where they take such good care of me. But it’s time for me to just be me and to find a wonderful new person or family I can call my own. Won’t you please come and see me? I promise to be the best girl you ever couch “potatoed” with!

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Information provided by PAWS and Barely Used Pets

