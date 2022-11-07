Veterans Appreciation brunch Nov. 10

The Champaign Family YMCA’s annual complimentary brunch honoring local veterans of all ages and eras will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7.

The brunch includes pancakes, sausage and eggs prepared by volunteers and veterans employed by the YMCA. All area veterans, their families and families of veterans who have passed away are invited to attend.

In addition to food and camaraderie, the YMCA’s preschool students will perform patriotic songs and recite the Pledge of Allegiance at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

For additional information, please call the Champaign Family YMCA at (937) 653-9622 or stop by the Y’s Welcome Center at 191 Community Drive in Urbana.

Vietnam War Veteran Fred Williams stands next to YMCA CEO Paul Waldsmith. From 1967 to 1971, Fred served in the USMC as a Sergeant UH-34 Helicopter Crew Chief & Gunner. Currently, Fred is the VFW Quartermaster and DAV adjutant for the Urbana Veterans of Foreign Wars/Spriggs-Wing Post 5451/DAV Chapter 31. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/11/web1_two-guys.jpg Vietnam War Veteran Fred Williams stands next to YMCA CEO Paul Waldsmith. From 1967 to 1971, Fred served in the USMC as a Sergeant UH-34 Helicopter Crew Chief & Gunner. Currently, Fred is the VFW Quartermaster and DAV adjutant for the Urbana Veterans of Foreign Wars/Spriggs-Wing Post 5451/DAV Chapter 31. Submitted photos YMCA member and local business owner (Longbow Health Plans) Clay Ruffner stands in uniform. Clay’s USMC service ran from 2008-2016. He served as Captain for MASS-2 in Okinawa, Japan, receiving Navy & Air Force Achievement Medals, and a Global War on Terror Medal. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/11/web1_ruffner.jpg YMCA member and local business owner (Longbow Health Plans) Clay Ruffner stands in uniform. Clay’s USMC service ran from 2008-2016. He served as Captain for MASS-2 in Okinawa, Japan, receiving Navy & Air Force Achievement Medals, and a Global War on Terror Medal. Submitted photos

At the Champaign Family YMCA

Submitted story

Info from Champaign Family YMCA.

