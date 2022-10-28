PETS OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet Henry! Henry is a wonderful, sweet, neutered one year old male. He gets along with all the other cats and will likely do well in just about any home. Stop by and meet him today. Henry is in the Catacabana Room at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Barely Used Pets

My name is Catya. I used to be called Harley. I am ALL of these things: friendly, affectionate, loyal, gentle, playful, smart, protective, brave, curious, independent, funny, athletic, quiet, dignified and a couch potato! Doesn’t that just make you want to jump in your car to come and see me?!

My person lived in an apartment and I could not stay there with her anymore because the landlord said no dogs allowed. So she brought me to Barely Used Pets to find my new forever home. I’m very energetic and would love to have someone to run and play with! UPDATE: My new people had work schedules that changed with more hours and having a young, active girl like me was more than they could make time for. They were really good to me … but I need a new forever home! Won’t you come and see me? I am now about 1 year old.

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Staff report

