Local libraries receive grant

The three library systems of Champaign County were recently awarded a Guiding Ohio Online grant from the federal Institute of Museum and Library Services through the State Library of Ohio. Guiding Ohio Online is a State Library administered competitive LSTA (Library Services and Technology Act) grant. The purpose of the grant is to allow public libraries in rural Ohio to hire a dedicated technology trainer for their library.

Champaign County’s new Technology Trainer, Ava Mayo, will work with Champaign County citizens in Christiansburg, Mechanicsburg, North Lewisburg, St. Paris, and Urbana. Mayo is a graduate of Mechanicsburg High School and Clark State College. She looks forward to working with area residents to improve their technology skills and learn new concepts.

Currently, Ava is offering drop-in hours on Mondays and Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Champaign County Library in Urbana, Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mechanicsburg Public Library, and Wednesdays from noon to 5 p.m. at the St. Paris Public Library. In the near future, she will offer classes through Northstar Digital Literacy, a resource funded through the Ohio Public Library Information Network (OPLIN). Please watch the libraries’ online event calendars for dates and times. To learn more, visit https://www.champaigncountylibrary.org/content/northstar-digital-literacy-0 or ask at your local library.

Mayo to lead tech training for citizens

Submitted story

Info submitted by Rebecca Wilden on behalf of the local libraries

