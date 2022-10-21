PETS OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet Babe!

Babe is a beautiful 6-year-old spayed female Torti. She’s a big girl at 14 pounds and so very sweet. Babe is looking for a fur-ever home as she has been in & out of homes a lot and she’s done with that. Sadly, she has been front declawed and we are not letting her go home with toddlers as she likes to nip when playing (typical behavior for a declawed cat). Babe loves to give kisses and also likes to sit in the bathtub or sink to watch the water run.

Come meet this sweet girl today at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Corndog and I am a 2-year-old Chihuahua/Dachshund mix boy. I am all of these things: friendly, gentle, playful, loyal, smart, brave, quiet, dignified, and a couch potato.

I was found in a house with 39 other chihuahuas and chihuahua mixes; 23 females went to another rescue. I came to Barely Used Pets with 16 other chihuahuas! Now we are all safe and vetted with plenty of food and we are so grateful to be here. Some of us are still a little scared from what we’ve been through but we are very happy to have a chance to go to new forever homes and be loving companions! Please come and see me and give me a chance to be in a loving home. I will do my best to be your bestest friend!

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Babe is a beautiful 6-year-old spayed female Torti. Submitted photo My name is Corndog and I am a 2-year-old Chihuahua/Dachshund mix boy. Submitted photo

Staff report

Information provided by PAWS and Barely Used Pets

