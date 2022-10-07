Posted on by

PETS OF THE WEEK

,

Staff report

Nobody knows what happened to my family, but when the dog warden found me walking along the road I was very grateful to have someone pick me up. They named me Mr. Friday.

Submitted photo

Peanut is a 4-year-old neutered male cat.


Submitted photo

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet Peanut! Peanut is a 4-year-old neutered male. He’s a very handsome orange and white cat who would love to find a home where he’s the only cat in the house. Peanut is good-natured, friendly and on the quiet side. Please come meet him if you think you’d be a match. You’ll find Peanut in the Kool Katz room at Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Mr. Friday and I am all of these things: friendly, affectionate, gentle, smart, brave, curious, funny, quiet, dignified and a couch potato.

I get along great with other dogs and children, but no cats.

Nobody knows what happened to my family, but when the dog warden found me walking along the road I was very grateful to have someone pick me up. My feet were very sore. The dog warden knew I was too nice to stay in doggie jail because I kept smiling at him. So I got to come to Barely Used Pets. They are taking such good care of me and I have lots of friends to run and play with, but I really want a forever home and someone I can call my best 2-legged friend. Won’t you please come and see me? We can take a walk together and you can see how big my smile is!

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Information provided by PAWS and Barely Used Pets

