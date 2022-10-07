PETS OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet Sylvester!

He is a 2-year-old neutered black & white tuxedo. Sylvester is very friendly, loves to play and get attention from people.

Come meet him today in the Kool Kats room at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Jet and I am a border collie boy, 7 months old.

I am all of these things: friendly, affectionate, loyal, gentle, playful, smart, brave, curious, funny, athletic, and especially dignified!

I was a stray in a southern Ohio county with two other puppies. They called Barely Used Pets because they were full and wanted to know if we could come here to find our forever homes. Of course they said yes, so here I am. I am looking for someone to love me as much as I can love them! Please come and see me … I really, really need a forever home where I will never, ever be a stray boy out looking for food again!

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

My name is Jet and I am a border collie boy, 7 months old. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/10/web1_Jet.jpg My name is Jet and I am a border collie boy, 7 months old. Submitted photo Sylvester is very friendly, loves to play and get attention from people. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/10/web1_sylvester2.jpg Sylvester is very friendly, loves to play and get attention from people. Submitted photo

Staff report

Information provided by PAWS and Barely Used Pets

Information provided by PAWS and Barely Used Pets