‘Imagine Peace’ display at library

WEST LIBERTY – Students from West Liberty-Salem join other county middle schoolers for an upcoming art show, “Imagine Peace,” at the Champaign County Library. Caydon Stir, 7th grade, is in Ms. Alycia Smith’s class and will have his artwork displayed at the library for two weeks beginning Sept. 21. Imagine Peace Project celebrates International Day of Peace, which is observed on September 21 each year. The project is inspired and sponsored locally by the Alicia Titus Memorial Peace Fund. Supplies and art kits were provided to WL-S by the foundation. Stop by the library and see their completed work.

