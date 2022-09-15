Balloon Fest contest winners announced

Shown are the winners of the contests held during the 4th Annual Balloon Fest – A Hot Air Affair held recently at Grimes Field.

The Marco’s Pizza Eating contest for ages 6-11 was won by Sawyer Stasheed who is shown receiving his Marco’s Pizza gift certificate from Sandy Gonzalez of the Balloon Fest committee.

The winner of the adult division of the Marco’s Pizza Eating contest was Ben West, shown receiving his Marco’s Pizza gift certificate from Vince Gonzalez of the Balloon Fest committee.

The Wing Bar of Urbana, plated 15 wings of varying flavors and heat for the contestants in the Wings Eating Contest. Twenty contestants delved in and the winner was Holden Boergor.

Sawyer Stasheed is shown receiving his Marco’s Pizza gift certificate from Sandy Gonzalez of the Balloon Fest committee. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/09/web1_Pizza-Winner-Sawyer-Stasheed-2022.jpg Sawyer Stasheed is shown receiving his Marco’s Pizza gift certificate from Sandy Gonzalez of the Balloon Fest committee. Submitted photos Ben West is shown receiving his Marco’s Pizza gift certificate from Vince Gonzalez of the Balloon Fest committee. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/09/web1_Pizza-Eating-Contest-Ben-West-2022.jpg Ben West is shown receiving his Marco’s Pizza gift certificate from Vince Gonzalez of the Balloon Fest committee. Submitted photos Holden Boergor is shown receiving his gift certificate to the Wing Bar, (from left to right) Jenny Payne, Mgr., Holden Boergor, Amber Weaver, owner of The Wing Bar and Anya Weaver. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/09/web1_Wings-Eating-Contest-Holden-Boergor-2022.jpg Holden Boergor is shown receiving his gift certificate to the Wing Bar, (from left to right) Jenny Payne, Mgr., Holden Boergor, Amber Weaver, owner of The Wing Bar and Anya Weaver. Submitted photos

Submitted story

Info from Sandy Gonzalez

Info from Sandy Gonzalez