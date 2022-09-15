Balloon Fest contest winners announced

Sawyer Stasheed is shown receiving his Marco’s Pizza gift certificate from Sandy Gonzalez of the Balloon Fest committee.
Submitted photos
Ben West is shown receiving his Marco’s Pizza gift certificate from Vince Gonzalez of the Balloon Fest committee.
Submitted photos
Holden Boergor is shown receiving his gift certificate to the Wing Bar, (from left to right) Jenny Payne, Mgr., Holden Boergor, Amber Weaver, owner of The Wing Bar and Anya Weaver.
Submitted photos
Shown are the winners of the contests held during the 4th Annual Balloon Fest – A Hot Air Affair held recently at Grimes Field.
The Marco’s Pizza Eating contest for ages 6-11 was won by Sawyer Stasheed who is shown receiving his Marco’s Pizza gift certificate from Sandy Gonzalez of the Balloon Fest committee.
The winner of the adult division of the Marco’s Pizza Eating contest was Ben West, shown receiving his Marco’s Pizza gift certificate from Vince Gonzalez of the Balloon Fest committee.
The Wing Bar of Urbana, plated 15 wings of varying flavors and heat for the contestants in the Wings Eating Contest. Twenty contestants delved in and the winner was Holden Boergor.
Sawyer Stasheed is shown receiving his Marco’s Pizza gift certificate from Sandy Gonzalez of the Balloon Fest committee.
Ben West is shown receiving his Marco’s Pizza gift certificate from Vince Gonzalez of the Balloon Fest committee.
Holden Boergor is shown receiving his gift certificate to the Wing Bar, (from left to right) Jenny Payne, Mgr., Holden Boergor, Amber Weaver, owner of The Wing Bar and Anya Weaver.
Info from Sandy Gonzalez