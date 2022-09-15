New officers sworn in at the Urbana Police Division

The Urbana Police Division recently hired its two newest officers who took their sworn oaths from Champaign County Municipal Court Judge Gil Weithman, witnessed by family, friends, city staff and fellow Urbana police officers.

Damion Williams, 22, of Urbana, finished near the top of the May 2022 Civil Service written and physical fitness testing and was hired on Aug. 22. His swearing-in ceremony was on Aug. 25, 2022. He is a lifelong resident of Urbana, attended Urbana City Schools and came to us from the Johnson Welded Products company, where he was employed until taking a position with the police division.

Officer Williams is currently attending the 147th Ohio Basic Police certification training at the Ohio State Patrol Academy and is scheduled to graduate from there in January of 2023. He’ll then complete a 13-week Field Training program with the police division, before he is given a solo patrol shift assignment.

Major Stratton, 21, of Bellefontaine, finished number one on the May 2022 Civil Service written and physical fitness testing and was hired on Sept. 6, 2022. His swearing-in ceremony was on Sept. 13, 2022. A graduate of West Liberty-Salem High School, Stratton is currently finishing up his Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Cincinnati. He graduated from the Clark State College Police Academy in August of 2022, where he obtained his Ohio Basic Police Officer certification. Officer Stratton is currently in his 13-week Field Training program with the police division and upon successful completion will be given a solo patrol shift assignment.

The police division is currently accepting applications for new officers to participate in the next round of Civil Service testing, set to be held on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. The application deadline for that test is Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

Interested candidates can obtain an application in person at the City of Urbana’s Human Resource Office located at 225 South Main Street, or online at the City of Urbana’s website: urbanaohio.com.

UPD Officer Damion Williams is pictured with his family. UPD Officer Major Stratton is pictured with his family.

Info from UPD

