Pathfinders Annual Bike Tour a success

The Simon Kenton Pathfinders 22nd Annual Bike Tour (in Memory of Betsy Bohl), held on Sunday, Sept. 11 was a great success.
According to Pathfinders officials, there were 176 registrations with 149 of those being in-person riders and 27 virtual participants. Cyclists came in person from all over Ohio, as well as West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois and Pennsylvania to participate in the annual fund-raising event which supports the maintenance and improvements of the Simon Kenton Trail.
There were also virtual participants from Ohio, Montana and a few Ohio residents who participated while on vacation by cycling in Europe and South Carolina.
The Pathfinders wish to extend a big thanks to all of our sponsors and donors who really make this event a success year after year. Also, a big thanks to our cyclists, some of whom got a little wet, for your support.
The 2023 SKP Bike Tour is tentatively scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 10.
Info from event organizers