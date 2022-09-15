Pathfinders Annual Bike Tour a success

The Simon Kenton Pathfinders 22nd Annual Bike Tour (in Memory of Betsy Bohl), held on Sunday, Sept. 11 was a great success.

According to Pathfinders officials, there were 176 registrations with 149 of those being in-person riders and 27 virtual participants. Cyclists came in person from all over Ohio, as well as West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois and Pennsylvania to participate in the annual fund-raising event which supports the maintenance and improvements of the Simon Kenton Trail.

There were also virtual participants from Ohio, Montana and a few Ohio residents who participated while on vacation by cycling in Europe and South Carolina.

The Pathfinders wish to extend a big thanks to all of our sponsors and donors who really make this event a success year after year. Also, a big thanks to our cyclists, some of whom got a little wet, for your support.

The 2023 SKP Bike Tour is tentatively scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 10.

Cyclists enjoy the roads and Simon Kenton Trail during the SKP 2022 Bike Tour on Sunday. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/09/web1_bike.jpg Cyclists enjoy the roads and Simon Kenton Trail during the SKP 2022 Bike Tour on Sunday. John Coffman Photography

Event returns in 2023

Submitted story

Info from event organizers

