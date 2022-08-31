Annual Chamber Dinner is Oct. 6

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau invites all community members to celebrate Chamber Membership and Community at the Chamber’s Annual Dinner and Meeting on Thursday, Oct. 6 beginning at 5 p.m. at Wren Farm.

Approximately 240 people attended the Annual Meeting in 2021 and the Chamber’s Board of Directors would like to see that success continue this year.

“The Chamber is looking forward to celebrating our members and our community this year at Wren Farm, a gorgeous venue in Mechanicsburg. We will be welcoming back Dueling Pianos and will make this a fun-filled evening for our guests to come together and celebrate our accomplishments this year,” said Executive Director Sara Neer.

The cost to attend the event is $50 per person, $95 per couple, and $360 for a table of eight.

Reservations may be made by emailing [email protected] or by calling 937-653-5764.

Nominations for awards being accepted through Sept. 16

The Champaign County Chamber also is accepting nominations through Sept. 30 for the annual Simon Volunteer of the Year Award, which will be presented during the Annual Meeting.

The Simon Volunteer of the Year Award is presented to a person or organization that has significantly contributed to improving the quality of life of Champaign County. The nomination form can be found on the Chamber website, champaignohio.com. Forms also may be obtained by calling 937-653-5764 or e-mailing [email protected]

2021 Champaign County Chamber of Commerce Board President, Don Burley, welcomes guests at the 2021 Annual Dinner & Meeting. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/08/web1_DSC_5329.jpg 2021 Champaign County Chamber of Commerce Board President, Don Burley, welcomes guests at the 2021 Annual Dinner & Meeting. Submitted photo

Tickets on sale

Submitted story

Info from Chamber

Info from Chamber