Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival celebrates 20th year

Several crowd favorite bands from previous editions of the Ohio Fish and Shrimp Festival will return for encore performances on the outdoor stage at the 20th OFSF on three consecutive Saturdays, Sept. 10, 17 and 24.

The festival, at Freshwater Farms of Ohio, a mile north of Urbana at 2624 N. U.S. 68, also offers festival-goers a delicious selection of food and beverages from numerous vendors, including seafood prepared by Freshwater Farms of Ohio.

The festival, which features activities for the whole family, will be open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day. Parking is free with gate admission of $5, ages 13 and up; $2 for kids ages 3-12; and free for age 2 and under. Admission provides access to the live music as well as the farm’s sturgeon petting zoo, fish and critter displays, bounce houses, games, art and craft vendors and the kids’ play zone.

Festival-goers can enjoy food and music at tables and chairs set up in front of the outdoor stage, some under tents. Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome. Returning bands represent a variety of genres, including rock, country, blues, salsa, jazz, and traditional and contemporary Celtic music. (See below for the music schedule.)

“Over the years we’ve had great success in lining up top-notch musical entertainment locally and from around the region. We look forward to welcoming many of the most popular bands back this year,” said Dr. Dave Smith, president of Freshwater Farms of Ohio. “With a full schedule of activities, the festival offers affordable fun for the whole family.”

Festival features include:

-Kids’ activities: several bounce houses and slides, critter displays, including the sturgeon petting zoo, touch tanks, trout feeding by hand (bring quarters), Pirate Treasure Sand Dig, “John Darts” throwing game, and balloon animals by National Alliance for Mental Health for donation

-Art and craft vendors and local merchants

-Freshwater shrimp sales, Sept. 17, 10 a.m. until sold out, near the admission gate and farm retail store

-Craft beers, wine, margaritas and other beverages served at Charlie’s Bar

-Six- and 12-ounce pours of mead from Feisty Brood Meadery, Northfield, Ohio, served at the bar, 1 to 9 p.m. each day

-Shrimp eating contest, Sept. 17, 3 to 3:30 p.m.

-The Freshwater Farms of Ohio Farm Market

-Champaign County Farmers Market vendors, in the afternoons

Fish & Shrimp Festival Bands

Sept. 10

Hendy (classic rock, country and blues}, 1-2:30 p.m.; Eleyet and McConnell (multiple genres), 4-5:30 p.m.; Dawna (rock), 6-7:30 p.m.; and Angela Perley (alt-country, psychedelic rock and Americana), 8-10 p.m.

Sept. 17

Mill Street Blues (acoustic blues trio), 1-2:30 p.m.; Al Son Del Iya (salsa band), 4-5:30 p.m.; Fo/Mo/Deep (jazz/funk/fusion trio), 6-7:30 p.m.; Teeny Tucker (blues vocalist), 8-10 p.m.

Sept. 24

Johnny O (classic rock, ’80s, ’90s), 1-2:30 p.m.; Ladies of Longford (contemporary Celtic and traditional Irish), 4-5:30 p.m.; Dulahan (contemporary and traditional Celtic), 6-7:30 p.m.; Bastard Bearded Irishmen (blend of traditional and contemporary Celtic music, punk, gypsy and rock n’ roll), 8-10 p.m.

For more information about the Ohio Fish and Shrimp Festival, visit fwfarms.com/festival or the Ohio Fish and Shrimp Festival Facebook page.

Twelve popular bands will be returning to the outdoor stage for the 20th Ohio Fish and Shrimp Festival, Sept. 10, 17 and 24 at Freshwater Farms of Ohio, north of Urbana. While enjoying the music, festival-goers can dine on a wide selection of food served by Freshwater Farms and other vendors. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/08/web1_Ohio-Fish-and-Shrimp-Festival-Music.jpg Twelve popular bands will be returning to the outdoor stage for the 20th Ohio Fish and Shrimp Festival, Sept. 10, 17 and 24 at Freshwater Farms of Ohio, north of Urbana. While enjoying the music, festival-goers can dine on a wide selection of food served by Freshwater Farms and other vendors. Submitted photos The family-friendly festival offers a wide range of activities for children including several bounce houses and slides, critter displays, including the sturgeon petting zoo, touch tanks, trout feeding and the Pirate Treasure Sand Dig. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/08/web1_Ohio-Fish-and-Shrimp-Festival-trout-feeding.jpg The family-friendly festival offers a wide range of activities for children including several bounce houses and slides, critter displays, including the sturgeon petting zoo, touch tanks, trout feeding and the Pirate Treasure Sand Dig. Submitted photos Shrimp scampi served by Freshwater Farms of Ohio. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/08/web1_Ohio-Fish-and-Shrimp-Festival-Shrimp-1-.jpg Shrimp scampi served by Freshwater Farms of Ohio. Submitted photos

Set for Sept. 10, 17 and 24

Submitted story

Info from Freshwater Farms

Info from Freshwater Farms