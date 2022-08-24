‘Collaboration Weekend’ Aug. 26-28

The Champaign County Local Road Safety Plan coalition will host a law enforcement saturation weekend from Friday, Aug. 26, through Sunday, Aug. 28.

Champaign County Engineer Stephen McCall announced the group’s effort working with Champaign County Sheriff Matt Melvin, Urbana City Police Chief Matt Lingrell and Lieutenant Christina Hayes of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Springfield Post.

Together, each entity will focus on impaired driving prevention through increased law enforcement patrols.

Rural road safety efforts have gone out through this joint committee over the past three years to improve roadway safety in Champaign County. Driving sober is the best commitment to keep our community and roadways safe.

The local road safety plan prioritized four focus areas for the stakeholders to concentrate their efforts. Young drivers, alcohol-impaired drivers, Occupant Protection and Intersection analysis were targeted as areas with the largest percentage of fatal and serious crashes from analyzing past accidents in Champaign County.

The plan can be found on the County Engineer’s website at https://engineer.co.champaign.oh.us/. The next meeting for the local road safety plan stakeholders will be on October 4, at 1:30 p.m. at the Champaign County Community Center.

Pictured left to right: Stephen McCall, Champaign County Engineer; Sgt. Shawn Schmidt, Urbana PD; Sgt. James Bryner, Ohio State Patrol; and Deputy Dan Fisher, Champaign County Sheriff’s Office. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/08/web1_colab.jpg Pictured left to right: Stephen McCall, Champaign County Engineer; Sgt. Shawn Schmidt, Urbana PD; Sgt. James Bryner, Ohio State Patrol; and Deputy Dan Fisher, Champaign County Sheriff’s Office. Submitted photo

Law enforcement teaming up

Submitted story

Info from Champaign County Engineer’s Office.

