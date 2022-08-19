CCAC concert Sunday in St. Paris

ST. PARIS – The Champaign County Arts Council will close out its Summer Concert Series on Sunday, Aug. 21 at Harmon Park in St. Paris with the Hit & Run Duo at 6 p.m.

The duo consists of Andy Brogan (age 31 ) and Ross Settlage (age 30), both from New Knoxville, Ohio. They have been playing together for just over a year and play a variety of acoustic classic rock and folk songs.

The Boy Scout Troop 258 will be selling hot dogs, chips, and beverages starting at 5 p.m., then music will begin at 6 p.m.

If there is inclement weather, the concert will be moved into the Harmon Park Community Building.

This concert is made possible by the Fonda Lou Eaton Memorial Trust and the Ohio Arts Council.

The Hit and Run Band will perform on Sunday at 6 p.m. in St. Paris. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/08/web1_band.jpg The Hit and Run Band will perform on Sunday at 6 p.m. in St. Paris. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Info from CCAC

