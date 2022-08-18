Leadership Champaign County enrolling class of 2023

The program encourages participants to broaden their perspectives, enhance their leadership skills, and learn from other leaders who are active in the community. Participants gain knowledge and skills that are necessary to be effective leaders in their community and within their organization.

The program meets on the third Thursday of every month from September through May. Each full-day session features a different topic; topics include Agriculture, History and Heritage, Education, Economic Development, Government, Healthcare, and Quality of Life.

To inquire, email [email protected]

Submitted story

Info from Chamber

