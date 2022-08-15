Fair winners

Shae Conrad’s 2022 Champaign County Fair Grand Champion Market Steer sold for $10,100. Buyers: Calland Ag Transport, Maurice Farms, National Salt Distributors, Braden Lance Construction, Joby and Trista Havens Family, Mike and Emily Bumgardner, Champaign County Sheriff Matt Melvin, King Family, Bishop Farms/Showrite Feeds, Mike and Mary Melvin, John and Sandy Detwiler, Raging Bull Woodfired Pizza, Aaron Boerger, Dave and Tracy Faulkner, Thomas and Kylie McGuire, Dona Tullis, Kim Cupps, J&J Farms, Josh Astorino Family, The Chuck Wagon Boutique, Dan & Traci Coats, Heritage Co-Op, Belinda Carter, Warye Family, Lee & Jenny Petit, Rhett Laughman, Coverlink Insurance, NXAL, Southwest Bowling, Grand Rental, Women that Farm LLC, New Horizon Ag Solutions, Z&Z Construction, Check & Go Flag DriveThru, Set N’ Stone, Vernon Funeral Homes, Farmer’s & Merchants Bank, Harlow Family, Brian & Tangie Newman, Janet Havens, SVG Motors, Channell Equipment, McIntosh Ag, Dusty Hurst Realtor, Fat Racks BBQ, Nutrien Ag Urbana, Hurst Trucking, Kingscreek Towing, Joe Rees Welding, Clapp Farms & Cattle, Andy & Jill Stickley, Havens Bros show Pigs, Havens Farms Angus and Civista Bank.

Hailey Sparks, champion senior pygmy doe, grand champion pygmy doe and reserve Champion overall pygmy goat

Maddox Havens, the 2022 Champaign County Fair Senior Skillathon Winner

Wyatt Faulkner, Grand Champion Purebred Gilt

2022 Champaign County Fair Breeding Gilt Champion, Reese McGuire

Open Class Flower Show Best of Show Jr. Division Horticulture, Alexis Dorsey