Fair winners

Open Class Flower Show Best of Show Artistic Design winner is Deborah Graham.

Open Class flower Show Best of Show Cut Specimen winner is Lisa Helms.

Open Class Flower Show Best of Show Container Plant winner is Becky Stahler.

Open Class Jr. Division Best of Show Artistic Design winner is Aurora McNicol-Hardman.

Open Class Flower Show Jr. Division Best of Show Horticulture winner is Alexis Dorsey.

Open Class Flower Show – Queen of Roses is Anna DeLay.