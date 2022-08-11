Historical society to host Chomp Hunter

On Aug. 21 at 2 p.m., the Champaign County Historical Society (CCHS) will present William C. Hunter (better known as “Chomp”), a lifelong resident of Mechanicsburg, in an impromptu session as he tells stories about his unique life, work and travels.

Chomp, 82, had the privilege of serving as an aide, driver and ranch manager for another county son, William B. Saxbe, during his tenure as U.S. Senator from Ohio, U.S. Attorney General and Ambassador to India from 1968-1976.

During his time with Saxbe, and later on his own, Chomp traveled around the globe three times.

Not knowing a stranger, his greatest joy was consistently wandering “off the beaten path” to meet local residents. This was rewarding for him in every country, but especially India, where he felt most comfortable with the people.

Once, when walking the streets of China (town not remembered), Chomp ran into someone from the U.S., whom he knew, which was not surprising to his friends.

Chomp has visited, lived in and/or worked in each of the 50 U.S. states. His time in Wyoming, as a ranch hand, was especially fun and memorable.

Chomp retired, following 27 years as a field agent for Larimer and Larimer, Attorneys at Law, Columbus, Ohio, where he continued his travels and found the Appalachian residents especially interesting.

Chomp relays his story-telling with humor and grit and has been known to embellish a few of the stories “here and there.” Please join us Aug. 21 at 2 p.m., at the Champaign County Historical Society, 809 E. Lawn Ave., Urbana, as Chomp, his friends and family relive his amazing life.

Submitted story

