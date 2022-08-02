Barhorst wins 85th District GOP primary

In unofficial results Tuesday night, in the Republican primary for the 85th District representative seat, Tim Barhorst of Shelby County defeated Urbana’s Lilli Johnson Vitale and Rochiel Foulk.

Barhorst had 4,555 total votes, Vitale had 2,803 and Foulk had 728.

In Champaign County, Barhorst had 1,029 votes, Vitale had 893 and Foulk had 460.

The 85th district encompasses all of Champaign County and parts of Logan and Shelby counties.

Barhorst issued the following statement on social media Tuesday night: “Thank you to all those in the 85th District who put trust in me to deliver and fight for you in Columbus. I hope to earn the vote of those who didn’t support me in November and kudos to my fellow candidates who ran hard-fought campaigns despite the odds against us across our state.”

Foulk issued the following statement to social media Tuesday night: “Congratulations to Tim Barhorst for winning the Republican Primary Election for State Representative, Ohio House District 85! He will do a great job and he has my support!”

Vitale had not issued a statement by 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

Barhorst would fill the seat of current representative Nino Vitale – who was term-limited – unless a non-partisan challenger files to run in the November general election.

Lilli Johnson Vitale is Nino Vitale’s wife.

Barhorst https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/08/web1_barhorst.jpg Barhorst