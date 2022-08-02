CT COMM seeking donations for Urbana City Schools Backpack Program

Now that the Fourth of July is over, one can almost smell the school supplies in the air as people gear up to go back-to-school. But, instead of number two pencils, CT COMM is working to collect nonperishable food donations for the Urbana City Schools Backpack Program.

CT COMM’s collection drive begins Monday, Aug. 8 and will last through Friday, Aug. 26. Community members may bring donations to the CT COMM lobby located at 126 Scioto St. in Urbana during regular business hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. After organizing all of the items, CT COMM representatives will deliver all food items to the Caring Kitchen to be distributed via the Urbana City Schools Backpack Program.

For several years, the Caring Kitchen has helped to facilitate the Backpack Program to ensure that children throughout the community have access to food outside of traditional school hours — mostly over weekends and school holidays. Touched by the Caring Kitchen’s commitment to our school-aged friends, CT COMM has held a nonperishable food drive over the last six years to benefit the program — and in the last 2 years alone have collected just over 440 pounds of Backpack Program goods.

Many single-serve items are easy to pack into backpacks: individual cereal boxes, pudding, applesauce, fruit or veggie cups, pop tarts, breakfast bars, granola bars, among others. Single-serve microwaveable items are also great for lunch and dinner options: macaroni and cheese, ravioli, soups, chicken and noodle or beef and noodle dinners.

For CT COMM donation and/or service questions, please feel free to call 937-653-4000, option 0 to reach customer service.

Pictured from left are The Caring Kitchen’s Interim Director, Tara Jordan and CT COMM Customer Service & Sales Manager, Emily Huffman. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/08/web1_2021-Backpack-Program-Delivery.jpg Pictured from left are The Caring Kitchen’s Interim Director, Tara Jordan and CT COMM Customer Service & Sales Manager, Emily Huffman. Submitted photo

Food items needed for backpack program

Submitted story

Info from CT COMM

Info from CT COMM