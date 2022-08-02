Master Gardeners ready for fair

The Champaign County Master Gardeners have been busy at the fairgrounds getting the raised beds prepared for the fair.

The group has six new interns who have been hard at work under the direction of committee chair, Tasha Abrams. Each intern will showcase an educational theme within this project. The exhibit is next to the Farm Bureau building and will be welcoming fairgoers at the tent.

“Champaign County’s new OSU Extension Educator, Grant Davis, is doing a wonderful job providing leadership for our group. We are delighted to have him,” the garden group said in a prepared statement. “If you are interested in becoming a Master Gardener, we will have information available about our new hybrid training as well as upcoming events. See you at the fair!”

Pictured left to right are interns: Dorothy Case, Mary Benedict, Carolyn Roark and Mariko Garwood. Interns Linda Lensman and Patt Delph not pictured. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/08/web1_gardeners.jpg Pictured left to right are interns: Dorothy Case, Mary Benedict, Carolyn Roark and Mariko Garwood. Interns Linda Lensman and Patt Delph not pictured. Submitted photo

Welcome new extension educator

Submitted story

Info from Champaign County Master Gardeners

