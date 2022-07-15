Simon Kenton Trail closing

Sections of the Simon Kenton Trail will be temporarily closed within the City of Urbana for trail maintenance beginning Monday, July 18. Rolling closures will occur on the section from the Depot to Russell Street and also on the upper trail from the Depot to Railroad Street

City of Urbana crews will be trimming brush and invasive species along the trail and no cycling or foot traffic will be allowed during this time. There are no designated detours for this project. Closures will be short and the work is expected to be completed in 1-2 days, weather permitting. Please be patient and observe the trail closure signs for your own safety as this necessary maintenance work is completed.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/07/web1_Maintenance.jpg Submitted graphic

Submitted Story

Information from Simon Kenton Trail volunteers.

