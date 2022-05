JUNE EVENTS IN MECHANISCBURG

The following events are scheduled in Mechanicsburg during the month of June:

Saturday, June 4:

-Hemisphere Coffee Roaster 20th Anniversary

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Live music, food, coffee tastings, coffee discounts

June 3 – June 4:

-Community Yard Sales

Tuesday, June 7:

-Farmer’s Market

4-6 p.m. in the lot across from MIXX 165

Tuesday, June 14:

-Farmer’s Market

4-6 p.m. in the lot across from MIXX 165

Tuesday, June 21:

-Farmer’s Market

4-6 p.m. in the lot across from MIXX 165

Tuesday, June 28:

-Farmer’s Market

4-6 p.m. in the lot across from MIXX 165