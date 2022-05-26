Local libraries kick off summer reading programs

Throughout the summer, libraries offer reading programs and a variety of free activities for people of all ages.

Children, teens and adults are welcome to participate in the summer reading program at Champaign County Library, North Lewisburg Branch Library, St. Paris Public Library, Christiansburg Community Library and Mechanicsburg Public Library this summer.

Now is the time to contact them and register for the summer reading programs and activities. Join them for reading, games, activities, prizes and much more at the libraries and activities held online. In addition to the activities listed here, there are many others to ask about.

Champaign County Library

Oceans of Fun Magic Show: Magic show featuring stories and tales mixed with magic. Tuesday, June 7 at 1 p.m.

Foil Boat Challenge: Build your own boat and see which one will hold the most weight and float. Teens at noon, School Age 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15

Mermaid and Pirate Party: Wear your best costume and play games, make crafts and more. Thursday, June 23 at 6 p.m.

Battleship Tournament: All ages show their skills at the game Battleship. Thursday, July 7 at 6 p.m.

STEAM Club: Kids in 3rd grade and up can join us for STEAM-related activities and crafts. Tuesday, July 12 at 6 p.m.

Hawaiian Beach Party Finale: Celebrate the end of the summer reading program with a Hawaiian themed party. Thursday, July 28 at 1 p.m.

North Lewisburg Branch Library

Foil Boat Challenge: Build your own boat and see which one will hold the most weight and float. Thursday, June 16 at noon

Mermaid and Pirate Party: Wear your best costume and come prepared to play games, make crafts and have fun. Saturday, June 25 at 10 a.m.

Neil Armstrong Air & Space Museum: Discover the differences and similarities between the deep sea and the far reaches of space. Wednesday, June 29 at 3 p.m.

Little Mermaid Interactive Movie: Watch the movie, sing the songs, and act out while watching this classic movie. Tuesday, July 19 at 1 p.m.

Hawaiian Beach Party Finale: Celebrate the end of the summer reading program with a Hawaiian themed party, Monday, July 25 at 6 p.m.

St. Paris Public Library

Story Walks: Outdoor story walk at Kiser Lake. Every Thursday at 1 p.m.

Mindful Journaling: Meet at a new location every week. Supplies provided. New prompts will be given. Every Tuesday at 1 p.m.

Storytime: Toddler Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and Preschool Wednesdays at 10 a.m.

Nature Art Class: Learn art techniques using natural supplies. Every Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

Outdoor Book Club: Meet and talk about books at Harmon Park with lunch provided. Every Friday noon to 2 p.m.

Camp Out Cooking Class: Fun online cooking class for all ages. Every Tuesday 1 p.m.

Just for Teens: Games, music, crafts for youth 5-12th grade. Dinner provided. Every Friday 6-8 p.m.

Free Lunch For Kids: Every Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Christiansburg Community Library

Summer Reading: Bingo challenge. Complete a bingo card and collect prizes.

Activity and Art Stations: Create a craft in the library or grab a kit to go.

The Dog Days of Summer in August: Hot dogs, snow cones, ice cream and dog crafts. Bring your dog.

Cooking Classes: Every day between 1 to 5 p.m.

Christmas in July: Christmas crafts, snacks & cookie decorating. Unwrap, read a book then pick a present.

Other Programs: I Spy in the Library, Nature Hunts, Scavenger Hunts and free summer lunch Tuesdays, Wednesdays & Thursdays

Mechanicsburg Public Library

Paws in the Park: Kids can read to trained therapy dogs. Saturday, June 18 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Goshen Park

Books & Bridle: Kids can read to trained therapy horses. Saturday, July 9 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Story Time For Children: ages 2-5, Every Wednesday at 11 a.m. from June 1 to July 27.

Adult Programs: Crafts, Euchre, Bingo, and more! Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. and Thursdays at 11 a.m.

Kids Programs: Create a stuffed animal, show off your trivia knowledge, make ocean slime, enjoy a magic show, virtually visit the Cleveland Aquarium. Tuesdays at 11 a.m.

Teen Programs: Making paper lanterns, glitter magnet crafts, bookmarks and more. June 6 and 20, July 11 and 25 at 2 p.m.

Drop by the libraries, call or use the links below to register and participate in any of their summer programs.

Champaign County Library 937-653-3811 or champaigncountylibrary.org, champaigncountylibrary.beanstack.org

North Lewisburg Branch Library-937-747-3043 or champaigncountylibrary.org.

St. Paris Public Library- 937-663-4349 or www.stparispubliclibrary.org.

Christiansburg Community Library-937 857-4040 or www.stparispubliclibrary.org Mechanicsburg Public Library-937-834-2004 or www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us.

