Urbana students tour D.C.

Eighth-graders from Urbana Junior High School toured Washington D.C. this week.

Students were able to tour a plethora of historic sites, museums and memorials inside D.C. as well as the Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., George Washington’s home at Mount Vernon and the battlefield at Gettysburg.

Students Kylie Johnson and Zeke Wasson participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, students posed in the shape of UJHS on the Lincoln Memorial steps, students posed in front of the Iwo Jima Marine Corp Memorial and students posed in front of the Washington Monument.

Thanks to generous donations from groups such as the Champaign County Historical Society, VFW, Rural King, Timm family and Urbana teachers, the school was able to give even more students a chance at participating in this annual tradition.

“So many parents, community members, businesses, school personnel and volunteers helped to make this awesome trip possible for the students, and cannot be thanked enough,” according to a statement from Sadie Staffan of UJHS.

Urbana 8th-graders Zeke Wasson and Kylie Johnson participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. See additional photos at www.urbanacitizen.com. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/05/web1_sokdier.jpg Urbana 8th-graders Zeke Wasson and Kylie Johnson participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. See additional photos at www.urbanacitizen.com. Submitted photos Urbana 8th-graders pose in the shape of UJHS on the Lincoln Memorial steps. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/05/web1_ujhs.jpg Urbana 8th-graders pose in the shape of UJHS on the Lincoln Memorial steps. Submitted photos Urbana 8th-graders pose in front of the Iwo Jima U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/05/web1_iowajima.jpg Urbana 8th-graders pose in front of the Iwo Jima U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial. Submitted photos Urbana 8th-graders pose in front of the Washington Monument. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/05/web1_monument.jpg Urbana 8th-graders pose in front of the Washington Monument. Submitted photos

Submitted by Urbana Junior High School.

