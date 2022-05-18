Memorial Day weekend at Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek

WEST LIBERTY – Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek shifts to a summer schedule for interpretive tours on Saturday, May 28. The historic house museum will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Labor Day after which it returns to weekends only, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through the end of October.

A special talk will be given at 2 p.m., May 28, by David James, called “A Peaceful Citizen goes to War for the Republic.” Drawing from primary historical sources in the Piatt archive, James will share details of General Abram Piatt’s service during the Civil War. It will be held outside or under a tent in case of rain at 2 p.m. There is no fee for this presentation which is a preview of one article in a new publication scheduled for later in the summer titled, “General Piatt: The Fatmer who Built a Castle.”

U.S. veterans and members of U.S. peace keeping services will be given free admissions to tour Mac-A-Cheek Castle all three days of Memorial Day weekend. One feature of the self-guided interpretive tour is a room focusing on the military service of members from one family over multiple generations. In 2022, one veteran receiving special honor as a purple-heart recipient during World War II is 1st Lt. William M. Piatt. To hear his story, visit: https://www.mywestliberty.com/purple-heart-veterans.html.

All programming including interpretive tours at Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek are managed by the Mac-A-Cheek Foundation, a non-profit educational organization. David James’s talk on May 28 is supported by the Mary Eleanor Morris Fund of the Columbus Foundation and Season Sponsor – Dr. Ronald Alvin. The site is located at 10051 Township Road 47, West Liberty, OH 43357. For more information on events call 937-465-2821 or visit, www.piattcastle.org.

General Abram Piatt is pictured in his Civil War uniform. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/05/web1_14Abram-Civil-War.jpg General Abram Piatt is pictured in his Civil War uniform.

