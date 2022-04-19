Simon Kenton Pathfinders to host Celebrate Trails Day

The Simon Kenton Pathfinders (SKP) will host its annual Celebrate Trails Day on Saturday, April 23 at the Depot Coffee House from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Founded 23 years ago, the Pathfinders organization envisioned, built and maintains the Simon Kenton Trail multi-use path in Champaign and Logan counties.

Hosted each year on the fourth Saturday of April, Celebrate Trails Day (formerly Opening Day for Trails) is a spring celebration of America’s trails.

Started by Rails-to-Trails Conservancy in 2013, the celebration encourages people all across the country to get outside and enjoy the nation’s exceptional trails and trail systems.

The local Celebrate Trails Day event will be held by the trail at the Depot Coffee House parking lot.

In case of rain, the event will be held on the back patio of the Depot.

Stop by to pick up some free items, such as bike helmets (while they last), membership information, trail maps and more.

Info from Simon Kenton Pathfinders.

