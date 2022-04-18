Setty’s art a salute to relaxation

Editor’s note: This is one in a series of individual profiles of participants in this year’s “Bad Art by Good People” fundraiser.

The polls are now open for the 11th annual Bad Art by Good People fundraiser, presented by the Champaign County Arts Council.

The tongue-in-cheek competition features non-artist celebrities creating works of art and campaigning for the public’s votes for their artwork.

Today’s featured artist is Katie Setty, a 5th grade teacher at Graham.

She graduated from Graham High School and then from Wittenberg University with both her undergraduate degree and her Master’s degree.

When not teaching or keeping up with her own children’s busy schedules (which means the summer only), she loves to read and travel.

“My artwork represents the reminder, we all need to take time from the busy chaos of life. For me personally, Mackinac Island and Venice, Florida represent the times during the year that it’s no craziness, no work, only my family relaxing and spending time together away from the insane schedules of the ‘real world’.”

The public can vote for their favorite artwork using PayPal on the Arts Council’s website, www.champaigncountyartscouncil.org. Votes can also be cast with cash, check or credit card at the Arts Council, 119 Miami St., Urbana.

The office is open Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A limited number of tickets are available for the dinner and auction, which will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 6, at the VFW Hall, 220 E. Court St. Tickets are $25 each and include a catered dinner and dessert.

The “Bad Art” will be auctioned after the dinner, and all proceeds will benefit the Arts Council.

Tickets are for sale at the Arts Council’s office and online at the Arts Council’s website.

