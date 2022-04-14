Local student artists compete

The Champaign County Arts Council held a competition for local high school and middle school artists, displaying their work in the Arts Council Gallery/Mike Major Studio on Miami Street in downtown Urbana. The artwork will remain on display until April 21 for the public to view.

The Ohio Arts Council helped fund this program or organization with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.

The show was judged by Jennifer Davis from Bellefontaine. She has taught at Ben Logan Schools for 27 years. She is a member of the Ohio Art Education Association and has received numerous honors such as the Martha Holden Jennings Master Teacher Award, National Art Education Association Art Educator of the year award and Ohio Art Education Art Educator (Teacher) Award.

The results were as follows in seven categories:

HIGH SCHOOL WINNERS:

Printmaking

1) Jamie Russell, Triad

2) Zane Jackson, Triad

3) Dylan Wells. Triad

Photography

1) Allison Harlan, Triad

2) Electria Monroe, Triad

3) Sidney Larison, West Liberty-Salem

Drawing Color

1) Wyatt Wenger, Triad

2) Ashtin Fauber, Triad

3) Zoey Kaufman, West Liberty-Salem

Mixed Media

1) Katie Trudo, Urbana

2) Braxton Givens, West Liberty-Salem

3) Arianna Chapman, West Liberty-Salem

Painting

1) Riley Johnson, Urbana

2) Wyatt Wenger, Triad

3) Becca Johnson, Graham

Drawing Black & White

1) Paige Davis, Triad

2) Mallory Hayes, Triad

3) Lilly Blair, Graham

Honorable Mention: Paige Davis, Triad

Sculpture

1) Kyle Walborn, Triad

2) Aidan Greek, Graham

3) Alli Putnam, Graham

MIDDLE SCHOOL WINNERS:

Sculpture

1) Peyton King, Triad

2) Keighan Peltier, Urbana

3) Jaylee Cook, Triad

Painting

1) Makayla Black, Graham

2) Elliana Zimmerman, Triad

3) Isabella Hughes, West Liberty-Salem

Honorable Mention: Elliana Zimmerman, Triad

Honorable Mention: Dylan King, West Liberty-Salem

Drawing

1) Izzy Grabill, Urbana

2) Grace Jones, West Liberty-Salem

3) Bailey Britton, Graham

Honorable Mention: Melissa Graham, Triad

All Other

1) Adalaide Shearer, Graham

2) Jaylynn Moore, Graham

3) Madilyn Bobb, Triad

First place high school: Jamie Russell, Triad, Printmaking https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/04/web1_JamieRussellTriadPrintmaking.jpg First place high school: Jamie Russell, Triad, Printmaking Submitted photos First place high school: Allison Harlan, Triad, Photography https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/04/web1_AllisonHarlanTriadPhotography.jpg First place high school: Allison Harlan, Triad, Photography Submitted photos First place high school: Wyatt Wenger, Triad, Color Drawing https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/04/web1_WyattWengerTriadColoredDrawing.jpg First place high school: Wyatt Wenger, Triad, Color Drawing Submitted photos First place high school: Katie Trudo, Urbana, Mixed Media https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/04/web1_KatieTrudoUrbanaHSMixedMedia.jpg First place high school: Katie Trudo, Urbana, Mixed Media Submitted photos First place high school: Riley Johnson, Urbana, Painting https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/04/web1_RileyJohnsonUrbanaPainting.jpg First place high school: Riley Johnson, Urbana, Painting Submitted photos First place high school: Paige Davis, Triad, Drawing Black & White https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/04/web1_PaigeDavisTriadHSDrawingBW.jpg First place high school: Paige Davis, Triad, Drawing Black & White Submitted photos First place high school: Kyle Walborn, Triad, Sculpture https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/04/web1_KyleWalbornTriadHSSculture.jpg First place high school: Kyle Walborn, Triad, Sculpture Submitted photos First place middle school: Peyton King, Triad, Sculpture https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/04/web1_PeytonKingTriadSculpture.jpg First place middle school: Peyton King, Triad, Sculpture Submitted photos First place middle school: Makayla Black, Graham, Painting https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/04/web1_MakaylaBlackGrahamPainting.jpg First place middle school: Makayla Black, Graham, Painting Submitted photos First place middle school: Izzy Grabill, Urbana, Drawing https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/04/web1_IzzyGrabillUrbanaDrawing.jpg First place middle school: Izzy Grabill, Urbana, Drawing Submitted photos First place middle school: Adalaide Shearer, Graham, All Other https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/04/web1_AdalaideShearerGrahamAllOther.jpg First place middle school: Adalaide Shearer, Graham, All Other Submitted photos

Submitted story

Info from CCAC.

Info from CCAC.