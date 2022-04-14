Local student artists compete

The Champaign County Arts Council held a competition for local high school and middle school artists, displaying their work in the Arts Council Gallery/Mike Major Studio on Miami Street in downtown Urbana. The artwork will remain on display until April 21 for the public to view.
The Ohio Arts Council helped fund this program or organization with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.
The show was judged by Jennifer Davis from Bellefontaine. She has taught at Ben Logan Schools for 27 years. She is a member of the Ohio Art Education Association and has received numerous honors such as the Martha Holden Jennings Master Teacher Award, National Art Education Association Art Educator of the year award and Ohio Art Education Art Educator (Teacher) Award.
The results were as follows in seven categories:
HIGH SCHOOL WINNERS:
Printmaking
1) Jamie Russell, Triad
2) Zane Jackson, Triad
3) Dylan Wells. Triad
Photography
1) Allison Harlan, Triad
2) Electria Monroe, Triad
3) Sidney Larison, West Liberty-Salem
Drawing Color
1) Wyatt Wenger, Triad
2) Ashtin Fauber, Triad
3) Zoey Kaufman, West Liberty-Salem
Mixed Media
1) Katie Trudo, Urbana
2) Braxton Givens, West Liberty-Salem
3) Arianna Chapman, West Liberty-Salem
Painting
1) Riley Johnson, Urbana
2) Wyatt Wenger, Triad
3) Becca Johnson, Graham
Drawing Black & White
1) Paige Davis, Triad
2) Mallory Hayes, Triad
3) Lilly Blair, Graham
Honorable Mention: Paige Davis, Triad
Sculpture
1) Kyle Walborn, Triad
2) Aidan Greek, Graham
3) Alli Putnam, Graham
MIDDLE SCHOOL WINNERS:
Sculpture
1) Peyton King, Triad
2) Keighan Peltier, Urbana
3) Jaylee Cook, Triad
Painting
1) Makayla Black, Graham
2) Elliana Zimmerman, Triad
3) Isabella Hughes, West Liberty-Salem
Honorable Mention: Elliana Zimmerman, Triad
Honorable Mention: Dylan King, West Liberty-Salem
Drawing
1) Izzy Grabill, Urbana
2) Grace Jones, West Liberty-Salem
3) Bailey Britton, Graham
Honorable Mention: Melissa Graham, Triad
All Other
1) Adalaide Shearer, Graham
2) Jaylynn Moore, Graham
3) Madilyn Bobb, Triad
Info from CCAC.