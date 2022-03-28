Free Planning Ahead Workshop for Family Caregivers on April 13

Did you know that April is Financial Literacy Month? What have you done to plan for you and your family’s future? When it comes to estate planning, are you lost on where to start? Are you unsure of what steps to take for the present and the future? If this sounds like you, take the time to learn the steps you need to take to prepare for the future. Join us for an interactive program that will cover the general steps you should take for estate planning.

Planning Ahead: Powers of Attorney, Wills and More is a free, small-group, online workshop from 10:00 to 11:30am on Wednesday, April 13, by presenter Judy LaMusga, Attorney and Counselor-At-Law. Registration is requested by April 11 by contacting Kelsey Haus by email ([email protected]) or phone (937-341-3020). To learn more visit https://info4seniors.org/caregiver-workshops/. The workshop link will be provided before the date.

Presenter: Judy LaMusga, has worked for over 15 years as an attorney-at-law in the Miami Valley region. She specializes in planning for persons with disabilities, elder law planning, estate planning, end-of-life planning, and guardianship. In addition, Judy has been on the Area Agency Board of Trustees for seven years.

This is a small-group discussion and the number of caregiver participants is limited. Not familiar with Zoom? Join a brief orientation session at 9:30am before the presentation begins.

This workshop is courtesy of the Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2, which helps older adults of west central Ohio remain in their homes with independence and dignity. We are an independent, private, nonprofit corporation that plans and funds services for older persons in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby Counties.

