Area churches sponsor vigil for Ukraine

As an expression of unity and support, some area churches are coming together to offer the Support and Prayer Vigil for Ukraine on March 27 at 4 p.m.

This event will be hosted by Messiah Evangelical Lutheran Church located at 1013 East Lawn Avenue in Urbana and is open to the public.

The vigil, in response to the growing crisis in Ukraine and supported by the Champaign County Ministerial Association, will include a variety of prayers, songs, and reflections offered by area clergy and others. A free-will offering will be designated for humanitarian aid to help impacted Ukrainians.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/03/web1_peace-dove-and-ukrainian-flag.jpg

Submitted story

Info from The Rev. Derrick Fetz, Missioner of The Northern Miami Valley Episcopal Cluster

Info from The Rev. Derrick Fetz, Missioner of The Northern Miami Valley Episcopal Cluster